Best 8 Futurama-like series to watch on Netflix

The ideal substitute for Futurama is difficult to find, but Netflix makes it a little easier for us.

Created in 1999 in the heat of the so-called “2000 effect”, Futurama grew up in parallel to The Simpsons, its sister series. So much so that, over the years, Futurama ended up accumulating a legion of fans that still today continue to pray for one more season of this sci-fi satire. However, beyond the special chapters released for its tenth anniversary, unfortunately Matt Groening He has focused his efforts on renewing The Simpsons again and again or developing the odd quirk on Netflix.

But … don’t despair! The famous streaming platform hides in its catalog some animation series very similar to the space odyssey of Fry, Bender and Leela. And, if Futurama was at the time the best alternative to The Simpsons, What are now the best alternatives to Futurama?

The best alternatives to Futurama from the Netflix catalog

Futurama has some very similar series on Netflix that, although perhaps not all of them are up to the task (with two or three honorable exceptions) they will surely help you to remove snappy and sparkling animated comedies or dystopian science fiction with a philosophical message. You can not ask for more!

Rick and morty

If there is a series that recovers the humor and the futuristic and existential plots of Futurama that is Rick & Morty. A boy and his scientist grandfather they will live adventures through space time in a series of 10 Absolutely essential for classic Futurama fans.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 4 Episodes: 41 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

(Disenchantment

After The Simpsons and Futurama a Matt Groening He still had humor left in 2018 to launch a new universe of hilarious characters. (Dis) charm takes place in a imaginary world set in the Middle Ages, where, like Futurama we come across certain licenses. In the case of (Dis) charm, they come in the form of magic, elves, ogres and many medieval topics, all of them together with a Princess unconventional and his two peculiar friends.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Episodes: 30 Approximate duration: 26 minutes

BoJack Horseman

With a much more adult humor than Futurama, BoJack Horseman retains some of the philosophical reflections from the Matt Groening series. For the rest, he delves quite carefully and deeply into the existential crisis of its protagonist, a horse who was formerly a famous television star.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 77 Approximate duration: 26 minutes

South Park

It is impossible not to refer to South Park as the most politically incorrect from the history of television. With more than twenty seasons refined to the extreme, the criticism of American society it is so acidic that it gives a stomach ache (although it can also be because of the laughter it provokes). Offensive, raw, and smart at times, South Park focuses on the lives of any four kids from a Colorado town, from there, laughs come.

Year: 1997 Seasons: 23 (not all available on Netflix) Episodes: 287 Approximate duration: 22 minutes

Family Guy

Considered by some as an adult copy of The Simpsons, the truth is that Family Guy is much more than that. Because yes too follow the “typical American family”, but he does it without shame or filter, taking the characters of the fictional Quahog through absurdly funny plots. With a satirical and bizarre humor Family Guy will not leave you indifferent.

Year: 1999 Seasons: 18 (not all available on Netflix) Episodes: 309 Approximate duration: 21 minutes

Adventure Time

Although at first glance it may seem that Adventure Time is a series for children, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, its two protagonists keep many similarities to Futurama, and not just because Bender and Jake share original dubbing. Thus, Adventure Time tells of the adventures of Finn, a crazy boy wanting to go, and Jake, a dog with powers with an attitude that will be very familiar to you. Together They will travel through the Land of Ooo, knowing its different characters and living adventures that are less curious.

Year: 2010 Seasons: 10 Episodes: 283 Approximate duration: 10 minutes

Dirk Gently, Holistic Research Agency

It is the only live action series in the compilation. Out of all sci-fi series from the Netflix catalog, Dirk Gently is the only one who maintains, thanks to his fine English humor, certain similarities with Futurama. That’s because this quirky holos-based detective agency hides a world of chaos that is as deep as it is eloquent.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 18 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Love, Death & Robots

We leave for the end one of the series? most unique Netflix. Assembled as one short film compilation, Love, Death & Robots is a great little science fiction short story anthology related to technology. Sometimes terrifying, sometimes fatally comical, if your favorite part of Futurama was the dehumanization caused by machines, you have to give it a try.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 20 Approximate duration: 15 minutes

