Best 7 series of doctors, hospitals and medicine on Netflix and HBO

Delve into the world of medicine with the best series of hospitals and doctors that you can see right now.

It is no secret to anyone that there are many exciting and addictive series that are related to the world of health. However, not all of them have what you need to get hooked from the get-go. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are the best 7 series of doctors, hospitals and medicine from Netflix and HBO.

This type of series is not to everyone’s liking, but if you were looking for series similar to Good Doctor or simply wanted enjoy a good story that has to do with medicine, then you came to the right place.

The best 7 series of doctors and medicine that you can see on Netflix or HBO

You are about to see a list with 7 different series, related to the health universe, so you can choose the one you like the most and start watching it as soon as possible. Rest assured that any of them will hook you from start to finish for its characters, its hospitals, its illnesses, and its incredible surgical solutions.

Grey’s Anatomy

It is impossible to talk about medical series without mentioning Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running medical drama in history. The series revolves around the life of Meredith Gray, the daughter of a renowned general surgeon, after being accepted into the residency program at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy has all the key ingredients to catch you and fall in love: drama, emotion, conflicts, characters that overcome adversity, complex medical cases and an incredible protagonist. If you like medicine series, this is a must see.

Year: 2005, Seasons: 17, Episodes: 369, Approximate duration: 42 minutes.

New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is one of the most successful medicine series right now. This presents the story of Dr. Max Goodwin who became the director of a famous New York hospital, the New Amsterdam to completely change it and make patients the priority.

It is striking that the series is based on real events, as it is inspired by the stories of Eric Manheimer in his book “12 patients: life and death at Bellevue Hospital” of which he was director. We are talking about a hospital founded in 1736 that played a very prominent role in caring for the victims of September 11. New Amsterdam seeks to emulate life within this legendary hospital, although its name was changed to avoid legal problems.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 40 Approximate duration: 42 minutes.

Life

Life is a Korean series based on the universe of medicine that shows you the struggle of the public against the private. We are talking about a medical drama that could be more bureaucratic and business than clinical, which is very interesting and entertaining.

The series is not only about the story of a young doctor who decides to find the truth after a traumatic event that does not suit him. It is based more than anything on the fight against the current of the public system and its employees, in an attempt by the protagonist to ensure that everyone has access to quality healthcare.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 16 Approximate duration: 62 minutes.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis is an interesting documentary series based on the Sunday column in the New York Times. Here you will see how Dr. Lisa Sanders makes diagnoses of rare and mysterious diseases. It should be noted that the Yale University doctor and New York Times journalist Lisa Sanders was an advisor on the series “House.”

The series describes the mysterious symptoms that some people suffer, sometimes without a persuasive diagnosis, and invites the crowd to evaluate the case. As a result, doctors and specialists respond, but so do people with similar symptoms and have a similar diagnosis or are still looking for a diagnosis.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 7.Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Ask the doctor

Ask the doctor is a Netflix medicine series that deals with real cases of people looking for solutions to certain health problems. Professional advice is given in the series, Medical myths are dismantled and all kinds of treatments are put to the test with patients who need it.

The statements of doctors and patients in this series are from real people. Each chapter touches on a specific topic such as pain, diet, allergy, obesity, alcohol or sex. If you are really interested in medicine, then you will love this series because has no hospital dramas or fictional relationships between the characters.

The Knick

Unlike all the series on this list, The Knick tells the life of a New York hospital in the early 20th century. In addition to having a hectic emergency room (as in most series of this type), the story unfolds as scientific innovations advance.

The series reveals what everything is like inside the Knickerbocker Hospital in New York, which was founded in 1862. Here you will meet the Dr. John W. Thackery, a prestigious surgeon leading the team of physicians. However, he is addicted to cocaine and uses it as an excuse to always be active and alert. As you must be imagining, it is a series of medicine that is out of the ordinary.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 20 Approximate duration: 50 minutes.

Dr. toys

Doctor Toys is the only Netflix medicine series that is intended for children. The series is based on the life of Doc, a six year old girl who communicates with her toys with a magic stethoscope that heals them when they have any disease.

Doctor Toys is the only Netflix medicine series that is intended for children. The series is based on the life of Doc, a six year old girl who communicates with her toys with a magic stethoscope that heals them when they have any disease.

Currently, Doctor Toys is one of the series for children that is in fashion worldwide. Although it is intended for the little ones in the house, It is recommended for all ages.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 5 Episodes: 106 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

