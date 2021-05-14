best 7 anime movies of the platform

Fan of Japanese animation? Then freak out with any of the 7 best Netflix anime movies

Netflix is ​​the perfect place for all fans and not so fans of Japanese animation. Within this streaming platform, there is good (and not so good) anime so that anyone can have a pleasant time in front of the TV screen. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are The 7 best anime movies you can watch on Netflix.

Without a doubt, anime has been in our society for a long time. Although many know the popular series, there are great masterpieces you’ve probably never seen. After you see any of the movies on this list, you will realize what we are talking about.

The 7 best anime movies you can watch on Netflix

Attention! You are about to see a list of movies that could reach the depths of your feelings. We are not exaggerating, some will make you cry a lot and you should be aware of it. Looking for something different? Well, better take a look at this list with the 8 best anime that you can see on Netflix, there is something for everyone!

Your Name

In addition to being one of the best anime movies on Netflix, Your Name may be one of the best romantic movies you will see in your entire life. Here you will meet Taki and Mitusha, Taki lives in Tokyo and Mitusha in a small town in Japan. Although they seem to have nothing in common, they begin to exchange their bodies in mysterious ways. The challenge? Find out what is the cause and why their destinies are connected.

Your name is a beautiful movie from any point of view. The quality of the animation of this anime will make you hallucinate and the story will connect you from the first moment.

Year: 2016 Duration: 118 minutes

Spirited Away

Chichiro’s Journey is a classic anime movie that is on Netflix and a must see if you consider yourself a fan of Japanese animation. This film tells the story of a girl who visits an abandoned amusement park with her family. After eating a magnificent feast, their parents are transformed into pigs and what appeared to be a beautiful park is a spa for ancient gods, spirits and magical beings, operated by a sorceress.

Chihiro will have to prove your courage to be able to free your family from the spell before they are cooked for the evil villain customers. A movie in which you will experience two hours of intense emotions!

Year: 2001 Duration: 125 minutes

Princess mononoke

Princess Mononoke is a movie that shows the struggle between forest protectors and humans who need their resources. Prince Ashitaka seeks to save his village from a demonic boar and in doing so receives a curse, which is why he wanders away from his village in search of a cure.

In his search he meets the iron village and its leader Lady Eboshi while the village is attacked by a pack of wolves led by a girl, Princess Mononoke. There he discovers why the fight between the forest protectors and the humans who want to destroy the natural resources. A perfect movie to watch with the family!

Year: 1997 Duration: 135 minutes

A silent voice

A silent voice takes you to an elementary school through the eyes of a problem child, narcissistic and bullying lover who dominates his group of friends and he feels like the king of his school until the arrival of Shoko Nishimiya, who will make everything change for his environment. This is a story that seeks to portray forgiveness and acceptance of yourself, one that will make you think and reflect from start to finish.

Year: 2016 Duration: 129 minutes

Howl’s Moving Castle

Howl’s Moving Castle is another of the best anime movies that you can watch on Netflix with your family. Here you will see how the Calamity Witch turns the young Sofi into an old woman. After feeling embarrassed by her new appearance, she heads to the bush in search of a cure to her curse and stumbles upon a wandering castle controlled by the wizard Howl.

Year: 2004 Duration: 119 minutes

Akira

Akira is another infallible classic that every anime lover should watch at least once in their life. With a superhuman power that not even himself controls, Tetsuo decides to start a war against the world that oppresses him. However, he will soon find himself in the middle of a legend about the long-awaited return of Akira, a boy with extraordinary powers, who will be able to save Tetsuo from the chaos that surrounds him.

They say this post-apocalyptic movie marked a before and after in anime history. If you have not seen it yet, better take a look and draw your own conclusions.

Year: 1988 Duration: 124 minutes

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

My Hero Academia is one of the most shocking anime series of recent times and its first movie is available on Netflix. In it, Deku and All Might receive an invitation to the world’s number one exhibition of superhero technology. After a state-of-the-art security system is hacked by the villains, a sinister plan is put into action, where only one man has the solution to everything. A perfect movie for anyone who wants to see action and good fights!

Year: 2018 Length: 95 minutes

