Do you dream of being an astronaut? Then you will enjoy any of these series set in the Netflix and HBO space.

Space is full of mysteries, adventures, enigmas and in Hollywood they have known how to take advantage of that to create good movies and series. However, not all productions based on this theme are good enough to make you hallucinate. For this same reason, today we will tell you what are the best 6 series set in the Netflix and HBO space.

The best 7 series set in the Netflix and HBO space

If you’ve ever dreamed of going to space, then you can do it with any of these series from your TV screen. Choose the one you like the most and get ready for a space trip inside Netflix or HBO. Take off!

The 6 best space series you can watch on Netflix or HBO

You are about to see a list with the best travel series in space from Netflix and HBO. There are classics, recent titles and a wide variety of options that can hook you from the first episode. Did you want to see something different? Well, better take a look at any of the best narco series that you can see on Netflix. Either way, choose one of the titles below these lines to start your space journey once and for all.

Lost in Space

Lost in space, without a doubt, is one of the best series set in space that you can see on Netflix. This account the story of a terrible accident that left the Robinsons stranded on an unknown planet while on their way to a space colony.

From the first night they will have to survive, so from the first chapter you will be in tension. Other travelers will make their appearance after crashing on the planet, but the Robinsons will do whatever it takes to get their ship back. Do you think they make it? Start watching it and draw your own conclusions!

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 45 minutes

Nightflyers

Nightflyers is a Netflix series set in space that has a harrowing and action drama in which the protagonists will see each other Forced to save humanity and find a solution when resources run out. It is a production in which George RR Martin (the creator of Game of Thrones) is involved.

In this futuristic series set in the year 2093, you will see how the protagonists do what is necessary to save our planet. Each crew member will have to find an alternative to save humanity. As you must be imagining, it is a space series full of emotions and very interesting situations.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 10 Average duration: 40 minutes

Star trek

It is impossible to talk about series set in space without mentioning Star Trek. Why? Because it is a series created in 1966 that is still seen by true space fans. Star Trek (aka Star Trek) is based on a five-year mission aimed at exploring unknown worlds and new civilizationss.

Although it is a fairly old series, it has everything you need to entertain you if you were looking to watch a space-themed series on Netflix.

Year: 1966 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 80 Average duration: 50 minutes

Final space

Final Space is the only animated series featured on this space list. This follows the adventures of a young astronaut named Gary who is tasked with solving mysteries in space. He does everything in the company of Mooncake, a creature that at first glance looks cute but is really dangerous. Gary was sentenced as a prisoner in a spaceship after causing serious trouble by trying to impress a girl, so he is now immersed in this interesting adventure.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 23 Average duration: 22 minutes

Away

Away is a Netflix space series that follows in the footsteps of Emma Green, an astronaut who gets the chance to lead the first manned mission to Mars. She is in command of an international team with which she will travel to the red planet on a journey whose estimated duration is three years.

Although it is the career opportunity she has waited for all her life, Emma must leave her husband and daughter behind to embark on the mission. Without a doubt, it is another series set in space with the ingredients you need to spend a pleasant time in front of the TV in each of its 10 chapters.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 50 minutes

Avenue 5

Avenue 5 is a luxury space cruiser that will be traveling for 8 weeks around Saturn and being commanded by the delicate / meticulous Ryan Clark. The trip will begin with technical problems and both the captain and the crew will try to calm the nervous passengers while they try to solve the problems. This series combines science fiction, comedy and adventure to take you on a fun journey through space.

