With this Besiktas 3-0 victory over Konyaspor, the ‘Eagles’ were just one point behind Galatasaray, who is in last place for international cups, but with one more game. On the following date, the former Gary Medel team will face Kayserispor.

Besiktas had an irregular season in the Turkish Super League. His performance has allowed him to be outside of international cups, something rare for them. But they want to amend the course and thrashed Konyaspor 3-0 by date 29 of the competition.

During the first fraction, the locals were broad dominators of the actions, both in ball handling and in danger arrivals. The early expulsion of Amir Hadziahmetovic (15 ’) on the visit influenced that. Besiktas converted twice before the end of the first function, Burak Yilmaz (40 ’) and Abdoulay Diaby (45 + 1’) led the ‘Eagles’ to calmly go to rest.

In the second stage the same logic followed. The goal of Jeremain Lens (52 ’), sentenced the game and Besiktas dominated the game in his favor. The numerical difference was a determining factor in the incidence of the game, despite the good performance of the locals.

Evimizde 3 puanı 3 golle alıyoruz! 🦅💪🏻 Maç boyu mücadeleyi hiç bırakmadık, sen de Bırakmam yaz 1903’e gönder. 😉 pic.twitter.com/I7VlCLNGoV – Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) June 26, 2020

For its part, Konyaspor remains in 16th place, in the middle of the relegation zone. The next day will be measured against Rizespor.