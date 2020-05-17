A futuristic contraption was featured in the Besiktas. The Turkish club surprised everyone and installed a large disinfection booth at the entrance to its facilities that allows its players, staff and members of the coaching staff not to get infected with coronavirus.

05/12/2020

Act at 17:10

CEST

SPORT.ES

According to information from the French media RMC Sport, for several days, “ each newcomer to the facilities, whether it be a player, a staff member or an employee, it should stop for a few seconds on the automatic device, time to spray with the product and thus eliminate any trace of virus on your clothes. ”

BJK Nevzat Demir Tesisleri’ne Dezenfekte Kabini Yerle & scedil; tirildi. https://t.co/25ZdkhiY2n pic.twitter.com/AlcxdQmIdG – Be & scedil; ikta & scedil; JK (@Besiktas) May 8, 2020

Likewise, Besiktas also hired a company to completely clean its center, from the grounds to the meeting room, including offices. This process will also be repeated in the coming weeks.

If everything goes well and there is no regrowth, the restart of the Turkish Süper Lig is planned for June 12. The Istanbul club is currently fifth in the table.

.