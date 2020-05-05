Monday 04 May, 2020

The German goalkeeper offered to lower his salary to stay in the Istanbul box, however the Turkish leadership did not accept and decided to terminate his contract. For this reason, the goalkeeper must now return to Liverpool, a club he left in 2018 after failing in the Champions League final.

Loris Karius decided to leave for Besiktas in August 2018 with the aim of leaving behind the questions and threats he received after his unfortunate participation in the Champions League final, which Liverpool lost to Real Madrid. But less than two years later, he must return to the “reds.”

The recess due to the coronavirus pandemic and the constant economic problems of the cast of Istanbul, forced the Turkish leadership to rescind the contract for the 26-year-old goalkeeper, despite the fact that the German even offered to reduce his salary to remain as a companion to the Chilean Enzo Roco. .

Hello everyone, today I terminated my contract with Besiktas. It’s a shame to come to an end like this, but you should know that I tried everything to resolve this situation without any problem. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. The same things have happened last year. Unfortunately, they have not attempted to solve this problem and even rejected my suggestion to help with a pay cut, ”wrote the meta.

The goalkeeper added on his Instagram that “it is important for me to know that I really enjoyed playing for this club. Besiktas can be proud to have such passionate supporters behind them and they always provide incredible support. They always supported me through good times and bad and I will always remember them! ”

Loris Karius stated that “I also want to thank all my teammates, coaches, including all the people who work for the club. They welcomed me with open arms from the first day ».