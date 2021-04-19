Besides educating Ruiz, today Canelo would beat Floyd?

In a Sunday exercise, we turned into trivia four questions that this week have been the reason for discussions on social networks.

1) After that cartoon of a musical boxing event that Triller presented under the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, will you give us to consume a similar ‘show’ in the fight of Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos?

2) This week we have been surprised with microvideos and images of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez turned into Andy Ruiz Jr.’s ‘teacher’. Does Ruiz Jr. need to be educated by Canelo or perhaps, would it be the opposite?

3) Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez declared that today he would beat Floyd Mayweather without problems. Is he right or today, almost eight years after his defeat against Floyd, would he not be able to beat him either?

4) Ivan Redkach lost to Regis Prograis in a grotesque way in an episode that resembled a simulated penalty kick in soccer. Low blow invention that forces the inevitable question, can he already be considered the main candidate for ‘Fiasco of the Year’, or is there another fighter who already holds that dubious honor in this 20 21?

In the video we develop the questions and also the answers.