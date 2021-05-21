Besides chicken, 7 foods you don’t have to wash before cooking



Washing meat increases the risk of cross contamination.

Photo: Markus Spiske / Pexels

Washing food before cooking to remove dirt and get rid of bacteria can be a well-intentioned practice. However, this can be counterproductive in certain cases where the risk of food poisoning can even be increased.

1. Chicken

Washing chicken or turkey is not a safe practice. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend washing chicken as juices can spread in the kitchen and Contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops with bacteria such as Salmonella.

2. Eggs

Washing the eggs does not kill germs; on the contrary, this it would be eliminating a thin layer that prevents bacteria from entering through the pores of the shell. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) notes that marketed eggs are pre-washed and the natural coating called “bloom” is replaced with a light coating of edible mineral oil. The best way to kill bacteria is to cook the eggs thoroughly.

3. Red meat

Some people believe that it is safe to wash meat because the family has done it for a long time. It is not necessary to wash it because currently meat and poultry are cleaned during processing. Washing meat increases the risk of cross contamination. “It’s time to kick this habit in the past and make meat and poultry washing as old-fashioned as not wearing a seat belt ”, says the USDA.

To destroy disease-causing bacteria, meat must be cooked to a safe internal temperature.

4. Fish

With fish, there is the same recommendation as with chicken and red meat: if you wash it, you would be spreading harmful bacteria and increasing the risk of cross contamination.

5. Pre-washed salads

If the label for leafy greens says they have been prewashed, you don’t need to wash them again. Many of these prepared salads are triple washed, and food grade sanitizers are also often used to kill bacteria and prevent their growth. You just have to make sure they don’t come into contact with dirty surfaces or utensils.

6. Pasta

There is no reason to wash pasta before cooking if the reason is to avoid food poisoning. Rinsing the pasta can remove the starches, but this would only make it harder for the sauce to stick.

7. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are very absorbent, like a sponge. When washing them, you can leave them soaked by absorbing a lot of water (and soap if you are using it) which would cause them to have an unwanted consistency and flavor. Instead, shake off the dirt and wipe with a paper towel or damp cloth before cooking.

8. Canned beans

Canned beans do not need to be rinsed, they are safe to consume. Although this practice can help reduce sodium by about 40%.

–

It may interest you: