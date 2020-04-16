The Euroleague He continues to work hard to try to ensure the end of the competition this season. Jordi Bertomeu, in a conference call, marked the main lines of the work that is being followed. “We will not play again until there are full health security guarantees. We take it for granted that the Final4 will not take place in May, so we are working on the stage of a Final8 in a single venue. It must be a city with several large pavilions capacity “, recognized the Spanish mandate. “We cannot go beyond the end of July, we are totally against ending the season in September or October.

