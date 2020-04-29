Jordi Bertomeu continues trying to appease the great uncertainty surrounding the options that the Euroleague resume the competition this season. “We are not going to put anyone’s health at risk, but if the health authorities are sure to be able to resume the competition, we will do so without a doubt. The final financial and sports damage will depend on whether or not we return to play. At the moment there are no conditions for it, so we will continue monitoring the situation, “said the boss of the top European competition.

EuroLeague Basketball CEO Jordi Bertomeu to https://t.co/AI42AlwHFv: If government and health authorities will allow us to play games, if we take all actions to ensure safety of all the participants in the competitions, then I am convinced that we must finish the season. – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) April 29, 2020

.