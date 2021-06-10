Bertín Osborne cannot shut up in the face of Ayuso’s answer to whether Vox is far-right

Ayuso, with Bertín Osborne. (Photo: TELECINCO)

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has assured that she does not consider Vox to be extreme right. However, he has clarified that “in some issues they take everything to an extreme” and that some people “are also”, but he has stressed that “it cannot be generalized”.

The leader of the PP has spoken like this during an interview with Bertín Osborne in My house is yours, where the presenter seemed surprised by the response and asked: “Let’s assume that Vox is far-right, what is it?”

Ayuso has clearly responded that Podemos is an extreme left, but has repeated that, in his opinion, Vox is not an extreme right. In addition, he has insisted that there are many issues that differentiate the PP and Abascal’s party.

“Vox says that we must end the state of the autonomies and if it had not been for the Community of Madrid it would have been managed by Moncloa; I believe in the European project, I do not believe in the debate on weapons, you cannot mistreat a minor, a woman, there must be justice everywhere ”, the president reasoned.

However, he has called for common points between both parties: “I do not think that this ideological spectrum has to be confronted by a system, I have many times sought understanding with people who seek respect, freedom … if I had become a purist we would not have achieved this result ”.

For the rest, Ayuso has strongly attacked the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, with whom he has said that he does not understand. And he has regretted that he tried to see him for a year and he did not want to.

“There has been nothing but a constant obsession to attack the Community of Madrid, they have treated us as plagued. It has been an impossible relationship, he is the worst president at the worst moment …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.