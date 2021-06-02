Bertín Osborne and Fabiola Martínez, together again, and very complicit, after their separation: “We will always go together”

On the occasion of the celebration of their charitable foundation, Bertín Osborne and Fabiola Martínez, who a few months ago ended their relationship, after twenty years of love, have gotten together again.

And, for the occasion, the ex-marriage has made a exclusive report for the magazine ¡Hola! in which they talk about what their new life is like and what this reunion entails for both of them.

It’s without doubt that between them there is affection, respect and even love, beyond the two children they have in common, Kike, 14, and Carlos, 12.

“Fabiola is the most incredible woman I have ever met”, assures the artist and presenter. “I wish you to enjoy life, have fun and think that, whatever happens, we will always be united,” Osborne concludes.

In the report, in which they pose embraced and very complicit, the Venezuelan assures that she ishis relationship with Bertín is “unusually good” after a separation.

Furthermore, it indicates that their children “notice” the separation. “But we both try to minimize its effect, it is inevitable,” says Martínez, who reveals you have already found a new apartment in Madrid. “Refurbished and adapted for people with reduced mobility. I am very happy,” she underlines in relation to her son Kike.