Bertens, Rybakina and Podoroska top the WTA Belgrade Entry List

Tennis

The next tournament WTA 250 from Belgrade can boast of having a magnificent Entry List in what will be its first edition. Once again, the Novak Tennis Center will host a professional tournament that, this time, will host the cream of the women’s circuit. On the initial list, the favorite band keeps it Kiki bertens, the only top-10 and top-20 in the table, but from behind there are known names of the circuit that will travel to the Serbian capital: Elena Rybakina, Nadia podoroska, Yulia Putintseva, Donna Vekic or the last champion in Istanbul, Sorana Cirstea, are some of them.