Bertens, Rybakina and Podoroska top the WTA Belgrade Entry List

The next tournament WTA 250 from Belgrade can boast of having a magnificent Entry List in what will be its first edition. Once again, the Novak Tennis Center will host a professional tournament that, this time, will host the cream of the women’s circuit. On the initial list, the favorite band keeps it Kiki bertens, the only top-10 and top-20 in the table, but from behind there are known names of the circuit that will travel to the Serbian capital: Elena Rybakina, Nadia podoroska, Yulia Putintseva, Donna Vekic or the last champion in Istanbul, Sorana Cirstea, are some of them.

The entry list for Belgrade’s WTA 250 event looks quite good. https://t.co/VYHUrBl4lf h / t: @markalannixon pic.twitter.com/YOBzvlVuto – Ana Mitrić (@ana_mitric) April 28, 2021