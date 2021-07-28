Bertens: “It’s time to say goodbye”

Kiki bertens He lowered the curtain on his sports career. The Tokyo Olympics 2021 marked the end of an extensive journey, the main achievements of which were being top5 (# 4 in 2019), having reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros and having won 10 titles. “So this was it. What a journey it has been. From a shy girl, with many fears, to an independent woman who played on the biggest stages, but it is time to say goodbye,” she wrote in an extensive post on her account. Instagram. He added: “Thanks to this beautiful sport I have learned a lot about myself, about the world and I have met so many amazing people. I will take this with me forever.”