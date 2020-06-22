Davis Bertansplayer of the Washington Wizards, has decided not to play again on the lap of the NBA in Orlando as a precaution. However, contrary to what you might think, his decision has nothing to do with the Coronavirus, sources confirmed to ESPN.

His decision is due to the fact that in recent years he has suffered two serious injuries and does not want to put his health at risk. The player is at the gates of being able to sign a quite lucrative contract, since this season he has achieved his maximum points (15.9) and minutes (29.3) and there will surely be many teams that will want to count on his services.

The Wizards have fully supported his decision and will not warn him for it. The capital team knows they don’t have many playoff qualifying options and being with the player in this decision can help keep him on the roster for years to come.