Bershka’s latest advertising strategy has used models with face masks to establish a new normality in the face of contingencies.

Bershka is one of the key brands in the fast fashion market, with a category of urban clothing that has conquered the consumer.

The fast fashion retail market has been one of the most affected by the COVID-19 contingency.

The fast fashion market suddenly closed its points of sale due to the expansion of COVID-19 throughout more than 180 countries in which it has been presented, becoming one of the most drastic phenomena that has occurred in this industry, in contemporary history.

An element that attracts attention is how brands are adapting and not only reconverting their factories as happened with Zara to dedicate themselves to make up medical equipment, but changing their communication strategy promoting new hygiene habits that consumers have to adapt to.

Bershka’s new proposal

Bershka has begun to show models who wear face masks within their campaigns and the measure reflects the new reality of hundreds of thousands of consumers, who have begun to wear this accessory as a preventive measure to avoid COVID-19 infection, a pandemic that It has spread to more than 180 countries around the world.

The measure that this Inditex brand has implemented shows models with this accessory, as a measure of identification with the consumer, who has made this accessory on a daily basis to face the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the hospitality industry. fast fashion retail.

As part of the strategy, Bershka has resorted to influencers such as Julieta Padrós Alizée Gamberini and Marta Aguilar, to present their new collections with a very relevant badge, all of them wearing face masks.

Bershka has been one of the most valuable Inditex brands, which have stood out for the value in the design of their garments, which are identified in the urban category, a very popular segment in the fashion market, for being practical and fashionable garments. great value for the consumer, due to the practicality of its patterns that are reflected in easy-to-wear garments.

Promote new habits with advertising

Social distancing and shelter at home have been the new norms during this contingency and an element that we cannot lose sight of in the midst of these actions is the role that brands play in promoting these habits in the face of the contingency that is being experienced. in the world, because of COVID-19.

This action has become an important guideline that has determined the interest of the audiences in certain practices, such as developing actions through which it is possible to better adopt the practices to help contain COVID-19.

Mouthguards, the new normal

There is an intense debate around the use of face masks, as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19, however, nothing replaces social distancing and shelter at home, to really avoid getting this pathogen, as they have warned the health authorities in Mexico, in the press conferences that are offered daily.

Despite these recommendations, there are already studies that warn about their effectiveness in public spaces, when the people who wear them are asymptomatic patients or with mild symptoms of COVID-19.

The study “Data Evaluation and Learning for Viral Epidemics” carried out by The Royal Society reveals that in these two cases the use of mouthguards is recommended in public spaces, as it really helps to reduce the possibility of contagion of this pathogen, which is transmitted through droplets, respiration and cough of people with this disease.

