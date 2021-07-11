Berrettini’s serve, essential for the future of the final

Matteo berrettini has a titanic company ahead of him if he wants to be champion of Wimbledon 2021 and to achieve it you need your best service performance. This blow has been decisive in his success in the tournament, being the player who has executed the most direct aces (101), the second who has served the fastest (139 mph only behind Zverev) and the fifth who has won the most points with his first serve, with 82%, being Djokovic the first with 85%. In addition, his ability to search the lines with the service has given him a lot of advantage, and that is what he will need to do against one of the best receivers in history.

Will @MattBerrettini be able to serve like in prior matches? That will be key for today @Wimbledon final against the best returner @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/fmeGYsLXwk – EmilioSanchezVicario (@EmilioSVicario) July 11, 2021