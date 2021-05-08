Berrettini to contest his first Masters 1,000 final against Zverev

The tenth player in the world, the Italian Matteo Berrettini, reached the final of a tournament for the first time in his career Masters 1,000 ATP by defeating the Norwegian at the Mutua Madrid Open Casper ruud by a double 6-4.

In a duel of debutants in the main draw of the Madrid tournament, it was the Roman player who was superior. It frustrated Ruud again who faced his third semi-final of an event of this level and again he was left out. This happened in Rome last year and a few weeks ago in that of Monte Carlo.

It took eighty-one minutes for the Italian player, champion in Belgrade this season to raise his crop of successes to four, to unbalance the final with a break in the first set, in the ninth game, and then in the eighth of the second set that him put the triumph of face.

Madrid will be the sixth final for the Roman player who, in addition to that of Belgrade, won in Stuttgart, Budapest and Gstaad and lost in Munich in 2019.

Berrettini, who achieved his second win over the Norwegian in four games, will seek the title against the German Alexander Zverev who previously surpassed Austrian Dominic Thiem.