His victory in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2021 Against Hubert Hurkacz it has become a true milestone for Italian tennis. Matteo berrettini It is already part of the history of Italian tennis, since it has achieved something that no men’s racket could do before: reach the title match in Wimbledon. The last Italian to reach a Grand Slam final was Adriano Panatta, in the year 1976, when he conquered Roland Garros. Thus, a historic milestone for the transalpine nation.