The tennis activity cannot give truce despite the slowdown due to coronavirus. Matteo Berrettini He will miss playing at home a lot, with the suspension of the Rome tournament formalized for days, but he sees this quarantine as an opportunity to improve in all aspects: “Tennis is not the priority right now. I am trying to improve my fitness I have to find my way after having injury problems at the beginning of the year. Right now tennis can wait, there are many people without work. The suspension of the Rome Masters has left me more in shock than the Wimbledon suspension: Rome is my city and I started my career there. We will have to get used to this for a long time, “said the Italian.

