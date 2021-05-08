Berrettini reaches his first Masters 1000 final

05/08/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

EFE

The tenth player in the world Matteo berrettini He reached the final of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in his career by defeating the Norwegian at the Mutua Madrid Open Casper ruud by a double 6-4.

In a duel of debutants in the main draw of the Madrid tournament, it was the Roman player who was superior. It frustrated Ruud again who faced his third semi-final of an event of this level and again he was left out. This was the case in Rome last year and a few weeks ago in Monte Carlo.

It took eighty-one minutes for the Italian player, champion in Belgrade this season to raise his crop of successes to four, to unbalance the final with a break in the first set, in the ninth game, and then in the eighth of the second set that him put the triumph of face.

Madrid will be the sixth final for the Roman player who, in addition to Belgrade, won in Stuttgart, Budapest and Gstaad and lost Munich in 2019.

Berrettini, who achieved his second win over the Norwegian in four meetings, will seek the title against the German Alexander Zverev who previously beat the Austrian Dominic Thiem.