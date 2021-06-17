Berrettini puts cold cloths on Murray at Queen’s

The return of Andy Murray to the slopes and to the grass in particular he finished – momentarily – in the second round of the Queen’s ATP 500. It is that he fell in front of the Italian Matteo berrettini, first seed of the tournament, by 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and 24 minutes of play. Both made several unforced errors, but the world 9 was able to stay solid in key moments, where the wrist was shrinking. In principle, the Briton will rest a week to finish preparing his participation in Wimbledon, although he could accept a WC to contest the ATP 250 in Eastbourne.