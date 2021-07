The casualty list for Tokyo Olympics 2021 it starts to be almost endless. The last of all has just been known, and is that of Matteo berrettini. The Italian is forced to give up the appointment due to the resentment of muscular discomfort, so he has decided not to force and take that time to rest. They are already 5 top-10 outside the Games: Nadal, Thiem, Berrettini, Federer and Shapovalov.