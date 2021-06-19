Berrettini: “I know I have a big weapon with my serve”

The Italian tennis player Matteo berrettini It adds up and continues in this 2021. The number one seed was very satisfied to advance to the grand final of the ATP 500 Queen’s 2021: “That was the goal at the beginning of the week, and now I have to take another step. It is a great achievement, especially because of the history of this tournament. I am very happy because to beat De Miñaur today, I had to play my best tennis. My mentality is that I always think that I can win my service turns. I know I have a big gun with my serve and my first shot, “said the Italian.