Berrettini: How are the odds for the match at the French Open?

06/08/2021 at 9:37 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Tomorrow, Novak Djokovic Y Mario Berrettini they will meet in the quarterfinals of the French Open, attending to their responsibilities of the competition in the Track Philippe Chatrier.

Thus, the Serbian, who appears as number one in the current ATP ranking, is the favorite to win the contest, and Your win at the bookmakers is valued at 1.2. On the other hand, the conquest of the Italian, who is in the ninth place of the best in the world, it is quoted at 4.2 euros per euro invested.

However, the duel, unlike the encounter of Nadal and Schwartzman, does not correspond to a long list of confrontations between both competitors, since have only played a single game. This one, in particular, was at the ATP Finals in Great Britain in 2019, and gave Djokovic the winner with a clear result in favor of 6-2 and 6-1.

This year, moreover, ‘Nole’ has won more games (20) and has lost less (3) that Berrettini, who adds 18 and 5, respectively. Still, it will be an interesting contest to watch for all tennis fans, and it will take place this Wednesday at 9:00 PM.