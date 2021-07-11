Berrettini from the Wimbledon final, live

07/11/2021 at 2:30 PM CEST

Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berretini They face today July 11 (from 3:00 p.m. CET) in the men’s final match at Wimbledon 2021. Djokovic starts as a great favorite, the number 1 wants to win the tournament for the sixth time and conquer his Grand Slam number 20 to match Nadal and Federer. While for Berretini it is his first Grand Slam final although he does it on his preferred surface. If you can’t view it correctly, click HERE.

We tell you everything that happens in the game between Djokovic and Berretini and we bring you the best summary, statistics and statements of the protagonists after the duel.