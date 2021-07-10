Berrettini, first Italian finalist in Wimbledon history

07/09/2021 at 5:47 PM CEST

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian tennis player in history to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday by defeating the Polish Hubert hurkacz by 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3) and 6-4.

Berrettini improved the semifinals he achieved Nicola Pietrangelli in 1960 to get into his first Grand Slam final, in a magical month for him after winning Queen’s, his best trophy to date.

The transalpine was clearly imposed on a Hurkacz dominated from the start, timid and abducted by the pressure of having defeated Roger Federer in the previous round. Much was expected of Hurkacz, after the greatest triumph of his life, but disappointed, especially in the first two sets.

Berrettini, who already knew what it was like to play a semifinals of a Grande in the 2019 United States Open, took a disputed first set and passed over Hurkacz in the second, in which he endorsed a ‘donut’, as the Pole did to Federer, and let him win only eight points in the entire sleeve.

A titanic mountain lay ahead for the Pole, a situation that he had only overcome once in his career, in Australia 2020, when he lifted a 0-2 deficit to the Austrian Dennis Novak.

But Berrettini is much more gamer than Novak and it moved in the center like a fish in water. Although in the third set he improved a lot Hurkacz, taking him in the ‘tie break’, did not give him to bend a Berrettini turned on, with great confidence, before the opportunity of his life.

With 21 aces and 57 winners, the transalpine won the most important victory of his career.

Berrettini becomes the third Italian to reach a Grand Slam final, after Pietrangelli Y Adriano Panatta, and the first to do so at the All England Club. He is already waiting for his rival, who will come out of the semifinal between the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the canadian Denis Shapovalov.