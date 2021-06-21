Berrettini, first Italian champion at the Queen’s in London

Matteo berrettini He became the first Italian champion in Queen’s history on Sunday by beating Briton Cameron Norrie in the final 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

The transalpine, the second to reach a final at Queen’s after Laurence Tieleman in 1998, needed two hours to overtake Norrie and lift his fifth title, the second of the year after Belgrade and the second on grass after Stuttgart 2019.

Berrettini, who is less than 400 points behind Roger Federer in eighth place in the ATP ranking, started very well, with an impeccable first set on service and maintained consistency on serve, without conceding a single point of ” break “during the match.

Norrie was better in the tiebreaker in the second set, but delivered his serve at a crucial moment in the third, no longer able to come back. Norrie, who aspired to become the second Briton in history to win at Queen’s after Andy Murray, will have to keep looking for the first title of his career. This is the third final he has lost this year, the fourth in his entire life.