Berrettini, De Miñaur and Norrie illuminate the semi-finals of Queen’s

The Italian Matteo berrettini, the australian Alex de Miñaur, and the British Cameron norrie will dispute the semifinals of the tournament Queen’s, waiting for the last quarterfinal match between Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe, which was suspended by rain.

BerrettiniThe first seed of the tournament, he eliminated the first local favorite, Dan Evans, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in hour and 41 minutes. The transalpine, who had just beaten Andy Murray, continued with his British slaughter and gave a good account of Evans, who could not do anything with Berretini’s thirteen direct service, who did not give up his service once.

Berretini’s rival in the semifinals, the fourth of the year for him, will be De Miñaur, who defeated Marin Cilic, champion in the last Stuttgart tournament. The Australian needed three sets (3-6, 6-3 and 6-4) and more than two hours of play to beat the two-time Queen’s champion, the last one in 2018, and step on his second semifinals of the year, after the from Antalya (Turkey).

It will be the first ATP-level clash between De Miñaur and Berrettini, who did face each other in the El Espinar Challenger, with a victory for the Italian.

Cameron norrie He saved the British presence in the tournament, by beating the young Jack Draper, 19 years old, in the fratricidal duel, who won his first two ATP matches in this tournament. Norrie, who already acted as executioner of the Spanish Albert Ramos, won 6-3 and 6-3

Will face the winner of the duel between Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe, which was suspended due to rain after the Canadian won the first set, and which will resume on Saturday morning.