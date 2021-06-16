Berrettini, Bublik and De Miñaur go round at Queen’s

The Italian Matteo berrettini, the Kazakh Alexander Bublik yel australian Alex de Miñaur entered the second round of the tournament Queen’s.

Berrettini, the first seed of this ATP 500, he beat his compatriot Stefano Travaglia by 7-6 (5) and 7-6 (4). The finalist of the Madrid Masters 1,000 captured the victory in less than two hours and will face the winner of the duel between Andy Murray and Benoit Paire in the second round.

BublikFor his part, he got rid of the French Jeremy Chardy, who lives in London, whom he defeated 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3, with 24 direct aces. The Kazakh will collide in the next round with Jack Draper, junior Wimbledon finalist and executioner of Jannik Sinner.

Also advanced From Miñaur, who had to come back a set against Serbian Laslo Djere to be in the next round of the London tournament. The Australian won 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 and will now face his compatriot John Millman.