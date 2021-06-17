Berrettini: “Andy is a great champion and it was very difficult to beat him”

Matteo berrettini He has all the parchments to be one of those covered in the grass tour: a powerful serve, a forehand with great acceleration and the possibility of posing a serve-net game that can surprise in more than a moment. In that sense, it surpassed Andy Murray by a double 6-3 in the second round of Queen’s ATP 500. “It was really difficult to beat him. We all know that Andy is a great champion and a great player. He was always close in the last games and that is why I am very happy with my performance,” said the Italian at the foot of the court once his victory.