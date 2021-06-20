Berrettini and Norrie will compete for the title at Queen’s

The Italian Matteo berrettini and the british Cameron norrie will fight this Sunday to win champions of the queen’s tournament, in London.

Berrettini, the first seed, got rid of Australian Alex de Miñaur 6-4, 6-4 with eight direct aces to become the first Italian to reach a final of the London tournament since Laurence Tieleman did it in 1998. Tieleman However, he lost in the final to Australian Scott Draper.

Furthermore, Berrettini may be the first debutant champion in London since Boris Becker did it in 1985.

They will face local Norrie in the final, who beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-3. The Canadian, who played two games on the same day, since he had to finish his duel against Frances Tiafoe that was suspended this Friday due to rain, suffered Norrie’s comeback.

Despite going down 1-3 in the first set, the Briton recovered, scored the first set and also took the second to reach his third final on the circuit. While Berrettini is seeking his fifth ATP title, Norrie faces the first, having lost his previous two finals, both in 2021, in Estoril and Lyon. It will be the first time that Norrie and Berrettini meet in an official match.