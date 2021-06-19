Berrettini and Norie reach the final of Queen’s

The Italian Matteo berrettini and the british Cameron norrie They will fight this Sunday to win the Queen’s tennis tournament in London.

Berrettini, first seed, got rid of Australian Alex de Miaur 6-4, 6-4, with eight direct aces, to become the first Italian to reach a final of the London tournament since Laurence Tieleman did it in 1998. Tieleman, however, fell in the final against Australian Scott Draper. In addition, Berrettini may be the first debutant champion in London since Boris Becker did it in 1985.

Will face the local in the final Norrie, who could with Denis Shapovalov by 7-5 and 6-3. The Canadian, who played two games on the same day, since he had to finish his duel against Frances Tiafoe that was suspended this Friday due to rain, suffered Norrie’s comeback.

Despite going down 1-3 in the first set, the British recovered, scored the first set and also took the second to reach his third final on the circuit. While Berrettini seeks his fifth ATP title, Norrie faces the first, after having lost their two previous finals, both in 2021, in Estoril and Lyon. It will be the first time that Norrie and Berrettini see each other in an official match.