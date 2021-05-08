Berretini completes the Madrid semifinals beating Garín

The Italian’s reaction Matteo berrettini drowned the Chilean’s push Cristian Garin (5-7, 6-3 and 6-0) who stayed at the gates of the first semi-final of a Masters 1000 of his career at the Mutua Madrid Open where his rival progressed.

The tenth player in the world was cited in the penultimate leg of the tournament with the Norwegian Casper ruud who previously beat Kazakh Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-4.

Berrettini frustrated Garín who set the tone during the first half of the match but fell apart notably afterwards. After winning the first set, the Chilean broke the serve of the transalpine at the beginning of the second and reached 3-1. It was the turning point of the European player who scored eleven games in a row to sign up for the second set and leave the third and the victory on track.

The improvement of Berrettini was proportional to the downfall of the Chilean who was left without answers before the acceleration of his rival.

The Italian, the eighth favorite who had already beaten the South American in the final of the 2019 Munich tournament, faced Garín in his third match of the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000. He won the Shanghai in 2019, where he reached his only semi-final of a event of this level that he lost against Alexander Zverev, and lost in Rome last year.

Berrettini, winner this year in Belgrade, which for the first time is part of the main draw of the Madrid tournament, it took two hours and seven minutes to beat the Chilean who was once again at the gates of his goal. The winner of Santiago in this 2021 was just as close in Paris in 2019 but he could not be one step away from the final either.