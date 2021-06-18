Berretini beat Evans at Queen’s and warned: “I came to win the tournament.”

Matteo berrettini is the highest seed in the Queen’s ATP 500. Unlike other editions, the London event was affected by the one week postponement of Roland Garros and because several top-10 tennis players chose Halle over their contest. In that sense, the Italian wants to take advantage of the opportunity and is already in the semifinals since he defeated Daniel evans by 7-6 (5) and 6-3 in the quarterfinals. “I came to win the tournament,” he said at the foot of the slopes as soon as the match ended.