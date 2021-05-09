Beroil Bupolsa 1-0 Salamanca CF B

05/09/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

The Salamanca B failed to prevail over Beroil Bupolsa, which won 1-0 during the duel played this Sunday in the San Amaro. The Beroil Bupolsa He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Santa Marta away from home (0-1) and the other against him Peñaranda Bracamonte in their stadium (2-0). Regarding the visiting team, the Salamanca CF B won in his fief 2-0 his last match in the competition against the Almazán. After the match, the Burgos team is fifth, while the Salamanca B he is second after the end of the match.

The first part of the duel began in an unbeatable way for the local team, who premiered the luminous with a goal from Revi in minute 37. With this 1-0 ended the first half of the game.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 1-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Beroil Bupolsa who entered the game were Gonzalez, Baztan, Thomas, Abdoul Sidibe Y Closed replacing Atom, Revi, Cherry, Rooster Y Apple tree, while changes in the Salamanca B They were Marcelo, Glenn, Galician Y Alexander, who entered to replace Lopez, Kever, Motorcycles Y Keita.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed three yellow cards to Ochoaizpur, Revi Y Gonzalez, of Beroil Bupolsa and two to German Y Aegean of Salamanca B.

At the moment, the Beroil Bupolsa he gets 30 points and the Salamanca B with 32 points.

On the following day the team of Jairo De La Riva will face against La Bañeza, Meanwhile he Salamanca CF B of Javier Guillén will be measured against the Cebrereña.

Data sheetBeroil Bupolsa:Sergio Garcia, Gallo (Abdoul Sidibe, min.87), Ochoaizpur, Diez, Sergio, Cerezo (Tomás, min.65), Manzano (Cerro, min.87), Átomo (González, min.8), Revi (Baztan, min.65), Zamora and CadaveiraSalamanca CF B:Cascajo, Silvas, Kever (Glenn, min.84), Aleman, Daniel, Egea, López (Marcelo, min.55), Elías González, Keita (Alejandro, min.90), Motos (Gallego, min.84) and GuareñoStadium:San AmaroGoals:Revi (1-0, min. 37)