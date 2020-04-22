The presenter lost his mother on February 15, 2017, who died of Alzheimer’s, but his dog became “the reason he got out of bed.”

Marco Antonio Regil is an animal lover.

Marco Antonio Regil has told on multiple occasions how his dog Bernie helped him overcome his mother’s death, in the midst of deep depression, to the degree that he did not want to get out of bed and the can became “his therapist”.

It was not easy for the presenter to run out of your parent, who passed away on February 15, 2017 after a long fight against Alzheimer’s. “The most difficult moment of my life was when they announced to me that my mother was going to pass away,” he told People.

The support of friends and family was not enough, Regil needed Bernie’s help, the dog that adopted on July 4, 2016 after See him roaming the streets of San Diego, California.

“He was the only reason I got out of bed when I was super depressed the first few days after my mom passed away. It was my therapist“He told the magazine.

“The whole process was very strange because my mom was already in bed and was not talking. She never caressed Bernie, but he was sticking to him like he knew. The day he passed away It was very beautiful because he got on the bed, and since my mom had already passed away, I left him, and licked… It was very beautiful. When my mother passed away I cried and screamed and Bernie started to lick and stick me“He added.

According to the presenter, have a dog friend It is one of the best blessings we can have, they give a lot love, affection, company and they are unconditional friends and even sometimes he wonders who modestly whom.

Regil supports the idea of ​​giving a second chance to animals that have been abused or neglected and support Vacate shelters, the national pet adoption initiative that aims to find new homes for thousands of stranded pets.

Just in early January, Marco Antonio Regil announced that your pet had a heart problem (dilated cardiomyopathy), but according to his images on Instagram, the dog is well and passing quarantine with his inseparable master.

