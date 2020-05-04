Nothing seems easy for the Democratic candidates who are vying for their candidacy for the presidency of the USA. In the recent primaries held in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders he obtained a clear but adjusted victory (26%) followed closely by the surprise of these elections, Peter Buttigieg (24.4%). Although the most surprising thing about this process is the poor results that the candidacy of Joe Biden. It seems that whoever has surely invoiced the impeachment process to Trump it was for the one who accused the accused, Joe Biden.

The Vermont candidate, Sanders, does not seem to be in a bad position in his race to victory, but there is still a long way to go and the primaries in both Iowa and New Hampshire respond to nothing more than a tiny reality of the electoral process in the Others.

It should be remembered that Sanders He already won the 2016 primary in New Hampshire. What does seem to be seen so far is that the dispute between candidates will be tough and the results will be very similar for both Buttigieg, Sanders, Bloomberg, Warren, Biden or Klobuchar. A phenomenon that if it becomes reality will mark the political future of the Democratic Party and its fight against the consolidation of the era of lies and despotism embodied in Trump.

Sanders, how would you be a candidate?

It is worth remembering that Sanders almost managed in the past primaries to defeat the all powerful Hillary clinton, with much scarcer means. Bernie Sanders He is a prestigious political figure who emerged from the base – he was mayor of Burlington for 8 years, and he is a prominent activist in the Civil Rights Movement. His campaign against the power of Wall Street business oligopolies and his renowned defense of Health care (public health), and the energy shift to green, are his programmatic underpinnings.

So far, his top fans are citizens between the ages of 19 and 25, and those who seem least to like this Vermont senator are the voters in the 60-year bracket. He seems to be very attached to black voters as well as younger whites.

Sanders it continues to falter in very important strips of the rural electorate and also with the white working class electorate, the latter heavily influenced by the perfect storm it is causing Trump.

Is Sanders in a position to fight Trump in the next election?

Democrats are burned out of the impeachment process to Trump. What’s more, the impeachment has reinforced the current president’s campaign. Sanders does not seem to be scalded from this mess, and that he himself was part of the court that tried Trump in the American Senate.

The answer to this question would be to say “it will be seen, there is still a long way to go”. Now, it doesn’t seem that candidates like Buttigieg, Biden or Bloomberg win the majority of the sympathy of the Democratic electorate. There is a certain weariness among the ranks of the Dem’s towards the typical moderate profile formed among the ranks of the world of the “good and rich progressive boys” who embody the candidates of the three B’s (Buttigieg, Biden, Bloomberg) and Sanders it is just the opposite of these profiles.

This same week The Guardian published an article signed by Adam Gabatt that brought to light the immense concern that exists among the democratic establishment (media, big businessmen, politicians who suck from these media and these businessmen etc), with the rise of Sanders in these last primaries held in New Hampshire. Some even begin to think about joining candidacies to win Sanders.

It is not known what the result of these elections will be in the Dem’s house, but if one thing seems to glimpse the candidacy of Sanders, is that the ex-major is going to shake up the inner life of the party, and that is good news for everyone.

Bernie Sanders He is not a new kid in the politician class, but he is not marked by his dark past or part of Democratic elitism. It embodies a model of struggling politician, with strong programmatic arguments and enhances the truth against the biased lie of Trump.

There is no doubt that his age (78 years) will be a determining factor for him, but his experience in front of a candidate like the New York billionaire can also be an advantage, Trump, who will undoubtedly try to belittle it and classify it as the seed of the new “blochevik communism” to delegitimize it.

Sanders is the mirror of everything that Trump rejects?

Fifty, fifty. Sanders He has created himself, and his figure seems more aimed at fighting the economic powers that share the cake – on the right and on the left – than to create a candidate prepared only to resist the onslaught that the Republicans would throw at him in case of winning the Democratic primaries.

However, Sanders when he speaks, he shakes the democratic electorate – at least an important part of it – and in view of the situation in the supposed American left.

