Sanders paves the way for former President Joe Biden to become Donald Trump’s rival in the November election

AP –

The senator Bernie Sanders, who saw his once-strong lead in the Democratic primaries evaporate as the party establishment quickly lined up behind rival Joe Biden, left the race for the presidential bid on Wednesday. U.S, in recognition that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of overcoming it.

Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the virtual Democratic candidate who will compete with President Donald Trump in the elections November generals.

Sanders plans to speak to his supporters later on Wednesday.