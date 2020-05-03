The title of this article clearly summarizes what could be defined of Bernie Sanders’ political program to face his candidacy for the presidency of the United States; propose what is obvious that the American popular classes need.

Obviously it is not enough to summarize the entire Senator’s program for Vermont with a single adverb; obvious. We are going to explain in more detail some of the main proposals of the campaign of Bernie Sanders.

The purposeful framework of Sanders it is based on three basic axes: expansion of the Social Security, expansion of the model public healthcare (health care) and massive reconversion of the American energy system to the green of the sustainability.

Bernie Sanders makes a very significant emphasis on using the verb as a campaign word expand. Its purposeful program becomes an offensive statement of the expansion model of social rights, through the consolidation of basic public social institutions for the improvement of social equality. They are proposals, those of Sanders, which seek not only to contradict the neoliberal model of the American elites, but also intend to protect themselves from it by strengthening the public sector.

Regarding the proposals of Bernie Sanders about him Social Security modelAs you can read in their program, 50% of Americans over 55 do not contemplate a retirement pension, and one in five older people live on less than $ 13,500 per year. The senator intends to expand social coverage to the weakest by creating new rates on incomes using the progressive taxation model that should record more on who else enters.

Its program also includes the injection of millionaire public plans to boost supply and the public rehabilitation of homes again (essential for a country where homeless people continue to increase), and a significant reduction in the purchase of basic medicines, since that the United States is one of the countries in the world where the most expensive medicines are bought.

Regarding your proposal on public health modelIt is clear that it represents your strong point. The public health model represents a workhorse between Democrats and Republicans for many years.

Obama He put the icing on a cake that you want to distribute unevenly depending on who distributes it. His Plan for Healthcare Reform (2008), which led to the creation of social programs with the intention of making them universal (Medicare, Medicaid), have been from that first moment an example of social struggle but also represents, the defense of the Obamacare model, an opportunity for some politicians like Sanders who want to ideologically differentiate themselves from their opponents (Biden) by defending the bases of this model of reform of the public health sector.

Bernie Sanders, with a document that can be consulted for all audiences (Options to finance medical for all), specifies its proposals for the expansion of the public health sector. It is a proposal that, although it suffers from certain vagueness in the concretion, is based on creating new rates to finance its proposed model, such as a rate on wages to finance Medicare instead of paying health insurance financing rates, rates to finance public health costs, tax rates for each federal state etc.

Finally, the progressive leader proposes a Green New Deal ambitious in form and substance. Without a doubt, your proposal should create real pain in the belly of more than one American oil magnate.

The summary of the first point about the Green New Deal already says it all; “Transform our energy system to 100 percent renewable energy and create 20 million jobs needed to solve the climate crisis.” The word transform it is already ambitious if we consider what it wants to transform (an energy system that generates millions and millions of dollars, controlled by a few American and foreign magnates).

The proposal to change the model to 100%, and more if like Sanders you want to control this transition from the public authorities, it is a job that requires more than a minimally complete and serious proposal.

It requires the support of a very important part of American society. SandersHe always speaks of his “revolution” as a project that will be unfinished if it fails to mobilize part of civil society. His Green New Deal proposal is a call for mobilization and confrontation with the powers of Wall Street. And more, if this period towards green change is done through public programs to help the weakest, and not to help transform the big oligopolistic energy companies.

The powers that control the medium and large funds that finance candidates like Joe Biden they know perfectly well the audacity of Bernie Sanders. Surely, none of them have read their program carefully, but what they are proposing is Sanders they are not just ideas for change, it is a transformation of a full-fledged political system that destabilizes the official discourse at the Dem’s house.

We will see how far the power of the conviction of Sanders and the controlling power of BidenBut if one thing can change in the course of these new Democratic primaries is that Sanders You have the possibility to open new debates for a new future in the Democratic Party.

