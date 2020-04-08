Senator Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday his withdrawal from the race for the nomination of the Democratic Party for the November presidential elections, which leaves former Vice President Joe Biden as the only Democratic candidate.

“The campaign ends, but the fight continues”, said a statement from the Sanders campaign team.

The Vermont senator was unable to take advantage of his initial run momentum after victories in New Hampshire and Nevadaas well as the virtual tie in Iowa, and then lost a series of states to Biden after the former vice president consolidated support from the moderate Democrats.

The departure marks Sanders’ second unsuccessful attempt at the Democratic nomination after he fell short in his 2016 challenge against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.