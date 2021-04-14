Bernie Madoff dies, in prison for the 2008 crisis and the biggest pyramid scam in history

Bernard Madoff, the financier author of the biggest pyramid scam in history He died this Wednesday in a federal prison in North Carolina (USA), according to the American news agency Associated Press. Death would have been due, in principle, to natural causes, according to an anonymous source cited by said agency.

Last year, the 82-year-old financier’s lawyers had asked for his release, arguing that had end-stage kidney disease and other chronic ailments, a request that was denied.

Madoff was responsible for the largest scam in the history of Wall Street, uncovered in the midst of the 2008 economic crisis. The financier was one of the great gurus of American finance and managed to swindle 50,000 million dollars in a network that affected large financial institutions and fortunes around the world (also in Spain).

More information shortly …