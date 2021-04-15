Bernie Madoff dies, goodbye to the great con man

New York, Apr 14 (EFE) .- Bernard L. Madoff, the architect of the largest known financial fraud, died this Wednesday in prison at the age of 82, after a life in a movie that took him from a working-class neighborhood in New York to the top of Wall Street and eventually to become one of the most hated figures in the world of finance.

At the time of his death, the cause of which has not been made public, Madoff was serving a 150-year prison sentence, having admitted in 2009 that his multibillion-dollar business was nothing more than a gigantic pyramid scheme.

His case, which erupted in parallel to the financial crisis, became a paradigm of the worst excesses on Wall Street and the failure of the authorities to supervise the financial operations on which much of the world economy depends.

Madoff, commonly known by the diminutive Bernie, was until 2008 one of the most respected men in the investment world, to whom many entities and individuals from around the world had entrusted their money.

THE BIG SCAM

For decades, the financier had operated a fraudulent system that promised high returns and that paid the first investors with the amounts it captured from the most recent clients, falsifying supposed profits in the market.

That Ponzi scheme, which had survived several crises, fell apart with the financial crash of 2008, when the mutual funds that worked with it were forced to withdraw billions of dollars from their accounts and Madoff no longer had a way to continue. hiding reality.

The veteran investor, who was then 70 years old, ended up confessing everything to his two sons, who immediately reported him to the authorities.

Madoff was arrested on December 11, 2008 in his Manhattan penthouse and a few months later he pleaded guilty to eleven economic crimes, including stock fraud, false statements and money laundering, for which he was imposed an exemplary sentence, with the highest possible penalty.

Before the judge, the financier asked for forgiveness and assured that there was no kind of justification for his behavior. “I am very sorry and deeply regretful,” he said, admitting the charges.

His victims included a multitude of well-known names, from filmmaker Steven Spielberg to baseball and football team owners and big businessmen, as well as numerous financial institutions, including the Spanish bank Santander.

But those hardest hit were members of the New York Jewish community, including family and friends, who were the first to hand over their money.

A BRILLIANT TIMADOR

Born in 1938 to Eastern European Jewish immigrants, Madoff grew up in a working-class neighborhood of Queens and married Ruth Alpern, whose father operated a successful Manhattan accounting office in 1959.

By 1960, when he had not yet finished his university studies, Madoff had already started his own investment firm, supposedly with money he earned as a lifeguard on a summer job.

Taking advantage of the support of his wife’s family and the economic boom of the 60s, the young investor’s business grew and during the 70s, especially after his brother Peter joined the firm, he became one of the pioneers of the use of information technology in the markets, which led him to preside over the Nasdaq in the 90s, the largest electronic exchange in the world and where most of the large technology companies are listed.

His voice became one of the most respected in the markets and many wealthy clients practically fought to entrust him with their money, something that Madoff always encouraged by selling an air of exclusivity.

According to various testimonies, he used to reject those who could not invest large amounts and used the secrecy of his operations as a marketing weapon, which probably helped him avoid justice for years.

Because, as it was discovered after his fall from grace, questionable practices had been common since the beginning of his career, while he and his family lived a life of luxury.

Despite having shown regret after discovering his scam, already in prison Madoff held his investors partly responsible, highlighting his greed and assuring that there were many clues that they should have detected, in an interview with New York magazine.

Its history has given rise to several books, series and films, such as “The Wizard of Lies” (2017), in which Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer played the Madoff couple.

TRAGEDIES

The last years of Madoff’s life were marked by family tragedies, largely as a result of the discovery of his crimes.

In 2011, his eldest son committed suicide in his New York apartment on the second anniversary of his arrest, being characterized by his lawyer as “an innocent victim of his father’s monstrous crime” after two years of pressure and “false accusations” in her against.

His other son died of cancer in 2014 at the age of 48 after having assured that the disease, which he had overcome in 2003, returned as a result of his father’s scandal.

His wife, who had initially remained by his side, stopped visiting him in prison, allegedly as a result of the suicide of their son.

Madoff had requested in February 2020 to leave jail, claiming that he suffered from end-stage kidney disease and that he had “less than 18 months to live.”

His request was never accepted and the former financier died on Wednesday at the Butner Federal Medical Center, in North Carolina, a prison facility for prisoners with health problems, authorities confirmed.

