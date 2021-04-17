Bernie Madoff, author of the biggest pyramid scam in history, dies

Bernie Madoff after pleading guilty to fraud in 2009. Getty Images.

Bernie Madoff, The financier who orchestrated the biggest pyramid scam in history, died this Wednesday in prison at the age of 82.

The manager was arrested in December 2008 after defrauding $ 65 billion, around 49,000 million euros at the exchange rate at that time, to banks and investment groups, large fortunes, foundations and charitable organizations. With an approximate total of 13,000 affected, the scam compromised celebrities like the director Steven Spielberg or actor Kevin Bacon, as well as Liliane Bettencourt, the heir to the L’Oréal empire and one of the richest women in the world.

The scope of Madoff’s crimes infuriated the American population in the first impasses of what would be the country’s largest economic recession since the Great Depression. After United States and Switzerland, Spain It was the country most affected by the Madoff scandal.

It mainly affected Banco Santander’s private banking clients through an investment fund managed in Switzerland. The entity had an exposure of more than 2,300 million between the investment of its international private banking clients and the rest of its clients in this area in Spain. The figure placed him as the most affected globally behind Fairfield (USA), a firm closely linked to the investments of the magnate in charge of carrying out the Ponzi scheme. More than a decade later, the scammed have been recovering their initial investment in cash through court decisions or out-of-court settlements.

Madoff has died in the Butner, North Carolina medical center, near the prison where he was, apparently of natural causes. Last year he applied to be released from prison because he suffered from end-stage kidney disease, but his request had been rejected. “I am terminally ill,” he confessed in the American newspaper The Washington Post. “I made a terrible mistake and I feel total regret.”

Who was Bernie Madoff?

Financier Bernie Madoff went from being one of the most prestigious figures on Wall Street to a symbol of malpractice among investors. Born in Queens (New York) in 1938, he graduated in political science in 1960 from Hofsfra University (New York). He began his career in the investment world at the age of 22 and came to chair the Nasdaq market. His first business, powered by the $ 5,000 he had earned over a summer working as a lifeguard, prospered and placed him among the high society of the Big Apple.

What is a pyramid scheme? The finance guru developed over the years a fraudulent pyramid system whereby it promised high returns to investors. The investor raised funds in different ways: investment banks, large fortunes, small investors … To pay the promised return to investors, he used the amounts he raised from the last who trusted in his ability to obtain large returns on their investments. The hoax spawned a pyramid scheme, known as a Ponzi scheme, which caused losses of around $ 65 billion to clients, investors large and small, around the world.

The key to his system was to be able to cajole investors by fostering an environment of exclusivity and always operating with secrecy. Relevant figures from many fields entered the scheme, from entrepreneurs and private investors, to public figures such as actress Uma Thurman, the Spanish businesswoman Alicia Koplowitz or the filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.

Always secretive and always cultivating an air of exclusivity, Madoff attracted well-known figures from many walks of life to his firm, from filmmaker Steven Spielberg to baseball and football team owners to big business people.

The first sign of Madoff’s malpractice came in 1999, nearly a decade before his arrest. The US securities authority found “credible and specific” testimonies about his conduct, but the investigation was not initiated. Years later, links between SEC personnel and Madoff’s family would be uncovered.

Madoff testified before the judge that his fraud scheme began in the early 1990s, as something temporary. But the poor results of some investments led him to use the new capital contributed by clients to cover the debts generated… Extending the fraudulent scheme for nearly two decades and managing to escape up to five SEC reviews. Prosecutors who investigated the case believe that the fraud began much earlier, probably sometime in the 1970s.

Several members of his family participated in his hedge fund, but all claimed to be unaware of the bad practices. His two sons, Mark and Andrew Madoff, clashed with their father in December 2008 over a plan to give bonuses to employees ahead of schedule. It was at this point that the elderly Madoff admitted that his business was based on a lie and was collapsing with the collapse of the markets that caused the financial crisis. The brothers went to the police and Madoff was arrested the next day.

The Madoff Curse

After uncovering the scandalous fraud, the ‘Madoff curse’ was coined. At least four people linked to his business lost their lives after his incarceration. Among them are the French aristocrat Rene Thierry Magon de la Villehuchet and William Foxton, an army veteran. They both committed suicide. Madoff’s youngest son, Mark, also committed suicide two years after his father’s arrest.