Former CEO of Formula 1 Bernie Ecclestone He has announced that he and his wife, Fabiana Flosi, are expecting a son, who will be born in Brazil next July. This is the fourth child for the former F1 boss, about to turn 90 years old and the first fruit of his last marriage to Brazilian Fabiana Flosi, marketing director, 41 years old.

Has confirmed it himself Bernie Ecclestone, in an interview with the Blick newspaper. “He will be born in the summer,” said the former Formula 1 skipper about the first child he will have with his wife Fabiana Flosi, whom he married in 2012. The boy will be born just months before Ecclestone turns 90 And it will be his fourth son, since he already has Deborah, 65, whom he had with his first wife Ivy Bamford, and Tamara, 35 and Petra, 31, with his second wife Slavica Radic.

«Like all parents, we only have one wish: that the child be born healthy. Y hopefully never express the intention to do something with Formula 1 ″, Ecclestone declared to the aforementioned media. The couple, who met in 2009 and married in 2012, are now in Brazil and will continue there as long as the coronavirus crisis continues.