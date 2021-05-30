Bernd Wiesberger revalidates title in Denmark

The austrian Bernd wiesberger (-21), number 65 in the world, revalidated the title in the Made in Himmerland, European circuit tournament played in Farso (Denmark), after delivering a 64-stroke card this Sunday (7 under par) on the last day.

Wiesberger, leader throughout the championship, signed his best performance this Sunday with a record of 8 birdies and a bogey that allowed him to win his eighth title on the European circuit.

The Austrian, who arrived in Denmark after failing to make the cut in the PGA Championship, returned to winning ways after claiming his last title at the Scottish Open in 2019.

Behind the Viennese champion the Italian qualified Guido Migliozzi who surprised with a spectacular -8 in the last round to finish with -16, five hits behind the leader.

In third place there was a triple tie between the English Jordan Smith and Richard Bland and the Australian Jason Scrivener (-15).

Swede Alexander Bjork (-14) was relegated to sixth place after signing a -1 with 3 ‘bogeys’ resolved by 4 ‘birdies’.

The next European Tour event will take place in Hamburg (Germany) from June 5-7.

The best ranked Spaniards were Pablo Larrazabal Y Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, tied at -10 for nineteenth place. Adrián Otaegui, who posted a -7 on this Sunday, finished with the same record, Jorge Campillo with -6, Adri Arnaus with -5 and Alejandro del Rey and Eduardo de la Riva with -4.