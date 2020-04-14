This past Monday the gesture that the absolute selection of Portugal with the amateur competitions of the Portuguese country. The entire squad will donate half of the premiums they recently received after qualifying for the Eurocup 2020 It had to be disputed this summer and due to questions regarding the coronavirus, it has been postponed until next, in 2021.

The crisis that plagues the world as a result of the pandemic affects all sport. Soccer in particular will leave him battered but minor competitions, such as amateurs in the neighboring country, may be sentenced. This is the origin of the gesture of the Portuguese national team, which will donate a total of oscillates the million euros and that it could save certain categories and minor clubs.

It is Bernardo Silva, in declarations for the Bleacher Report and one of the members of the absolute Portuguese, which focuses on Cristiano Ronaldo as the architect and promoter of this initiative for the entire group. “It was actually him, two or three days ago, who gave us the idea to donate our cousin. I think our national team, our players, 50% of our qualification bonus will be donated“Said the Manchester City player.

“Within this spirit of camaraderie between professional and amateur football, we decided, as a team, give up part of our qualifying bonus for Euro 2020«, So the official made it this Monday Portuguese Football Federation, the same one that last week decreed the non-professional football season null and reinforced the aid fund with almost five million euros to support them.

It should also be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo He sent a message of support to both his country, Portugal, like Italy, where it currently competes with the Juventus. «In this very difficult time for our world it is important to be united and support each other. Let’s do everything we can to help, “wrote the Portuguese star on his social networks, sensitized to the global situation due to Covid-19.