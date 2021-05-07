Bernard Torres: “I want to play the European championship”

Darío Pérez

Bernard Angelo Torres (14-0, 6 KO), Norwegian born in the Philippines, made himself known to the world a couple of weeks ago in Barcelona, ​​opening the broadcast that DAZN offered internationally.

His career, guided by Maravillabox Promotions and spent mostly in Spain, makes many consider him one of our own, as Scorsese would say. Lefty, technically exquisite and champion of the rebirth of Norwegian boxing, he welcomes ESPABOX to get even closer to the fans of our country. Your manager, Roar soerum, accompanies us in the interview, to help with the language.

-Good afternoon, Bernard. How are you, have you already returned to training after the victory in Barcelona or are you resting a bit?

-Hi, we are very well. We have stopped a little bit, but already a week after the fight we do a training session a day, to maintain. It’s almost like resting, but not quite.

-Part of the Spanish fans already know you well, but we would like you to speak as much as possible about your origins in the Philippines and the change to living in Norway and being its citizen.

-Yes, I started boxing in the Philippines, when I was eight years old. My father passed away when I was ten, and my mother had to work to support the six siblings that we are, but what she could do in the Philippines was not enough for everyone, so she had to look abroad for something. She found her in Norway and she flew there, and I stayed living in the boxing club in the Philippines until we could get together, it was three years until she was able to come for us to take us with her. We had some family in the Philippines, our grandparents took care of us, but for example I only went to see them, I lived in my club.

-Do you know Mark Magsayo, also a Filipino and about your age? We interviewed him a few months ago too …

-Yeah right. We have fought together and, in fact, we were living together in the boxing club that I have told you about.

-How are Bernard Torres’ first steps in boxing and his amateur career? According to what you tell us, there will be a Filipino stage and then a Norwegian stage, so to speak.

-Yes, before coming, I had made sixty amateur fights in the Philippines, and I came to Norway at the age of 13-14, so I will have already fought about a hundred fights here before turning professional. I was with the Norwegian national team and I was a national champion seven times and a Nordic champion one.

-How was the transition to professionals for you?

-It was not too hard, really, because I had a style that was very similar to professional boxing. Obviously, I noticed some differences, but it was a relatively easy transition to this new stage.

-You start your professional career in Norway, then you fight in Spain against Giorgi Gachechiladze and, after your third fight, Maravillabox signs you. How was that process of fighting here and changing your life by signing for a major promoter?

– (Roar Soerum takes the floor) At the beginning we had a Norwegian promoter who had contacts with Maravillabox, but in the end that person was cheating everyone, he wasn’t paying anyone … But in the end, that gave us the option to fight in Spain, Óscar Zardaín (Maravillabox manager ) came to Norway and things worked out great, we were able to sign for them to give us matches for Bernard.

Alex Mora vs. Bernard Torres





-Little by little, and as you have been winning fights, you have logically raised the level of your opponents. Was Costin Ion your toughest fight?

-Yes, I think so, in the professional field it is the most difficult. They were a very strong and very technical opponent, but I think I controlled well in the fight.

– (Roar Soerum) There were many things that did that Bernard did not arrive in his best moment for several factors; The fight was going to be on December 5, then they told us that a few weeks later, also problems related to going from one place to another and all the quarantines to comply with in the countries … He was not 100% in that fight.



-Your last fight, in a great evening, was broadcast for more than 200 countries. Previously, you had been in the return of Sergio Martínez. We know that Norwegian television broadcasts all your fights, also after a period of more than three decades of prohibition of professional boxing there. Do you feel like a boxing star in your country in this new stage?

-Not (laughs from both).

– (Roar Soerum) I think yes, it is true; Boxing in Norway is not the most popular sport, but after indulging in it again, interest has been revived. And it must be admitted that Bernard is one of the most important Norwegian fighters today. And I think boxing will continue to grow if Bernard, among others, continues to achieve good victories.



-Bernard was too humble to recognize himself, then.

– (Roar Soerum) Yes, it is one of his greatest virtues, he is a kid who can help boxing to return to a good position in Norwegian society. He is a great ambassador for sport with his values.



-Do you feel the pressure with the cameras of so many people around the world watching you fight?

-Yes, of course I notice it. My fights are televised in Norway, and especially in this last fight, worldwide.

– (Roar Soerum) It is pressure in the sense of responsibility. In this fight, Óscar Zardaín told us that it was time to show our best level, Eddie Hearn was also next to the ring. It is also a necessary pressure to show up.



-Tell us about your plans after the evening in Barcelona. What do you expect for the second part of 2021 … and in the medium term?

– (Roar Soerum) First of all, we have to face increasingly better rivals. Hopefully for our next fight we can fight against some British or someone in places around 30-50 in the world. We had planned an important fight in May of last year, but the coronavirus arrived and frustrated everything. So another option could be the European Championship or something of that level. Bernard wants to be world champion, it is the great goal …

– (Bernard Torres) And for that, all I’m doing is training as hard as I can for when the opportunity comes, whatever the moment.

-What world boxers do you like and who would you like to face, if they granted you that wish?

-I always focus on the fight that is to come next. But anyone who is at the top of the world charts would do for me, I think I’m ready. About my tastes, I love them a lot: Manny Pacquiao, Sergio Martínez, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Canelo Álvarez, etc.

-How are you outside of boxing? Do you have any curious hobbies that can be shared?

-I have a part-time job in a kindergarten, and I like to fish, it is a hobby that my coach introduced me to. Today he gave me some fishing boots for my birthday, I was born a “Cinco de Mayo”.

-Well, congratulations on your 25 years and thank you for your time, Bernard. Would you be able to address the Spanish fans in our language, as you have been inserting some words during the interview, or is it still a bit early?

– (Nervous laugh, his manager encourages him). “Hello, are you okay, Spanish friends?” (Back to English) I know that people in Spain are starting to follow my career, and I am very grateful to all the fans for that. I promise to bring a great title for the future.

-If only. Good luck for the future.

– (Roar Soerum) Thank you very much, a pleasure.