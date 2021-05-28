Bernard Tapie, hospitalized in a “worrying” state

05/27/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

Bernard Tapie, former president of Olympique de Marseille, has been hospitalized for his delicate state of health. According to his son, his situation is “very worrying” while the trial of the businessman in the controversial arbitration case of 2008 continues in his absence. Doctors noticed “appearances of new tumors in recent days” in Tapie’s body, suffering from cancer.

“Following the information in the media about his state of health, his family would like to point out that Bernard Tapie is currently preparing for a series of medical interventions (chemotherapy, immunotherapy, cryogenics, radiotherapy, surgery) that will be carried out in the next few days, “another relative told AFP.

Bernard Tapie’s appeal trial in the controversial 2008 arbitration case that was supposed to resolve the litigation against Credit Lyonnais over the sale of the sportswear company Adidas, resumed on Tuesday, May 25, at the Paris court summons. Keep going without him or his lawyers. The defense of the former Adidas leader had requested a postponement. An application denied by the Paris Court of Appeal.